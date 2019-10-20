|
Arthur Derek Jarrett, of Weston, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the age of 87. Derek was born in Kent, England and moved to Paisley, Scotland as a child. In Paisley he excelled as a scholar and an athlete; earning prizes for distinction in Math, Science and History and winning the Championship Cup for Sports. Derek was accepted to Glasgow University at the early age of 16 where he studied science and played cricket and soccer. He was awarded a Blue which is similar to an All American award. Derek then went to graduate school earning a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry at the age of 24. In December, 1956 he married Helen Easdon after a 10 year courtship. They left Scotland for America so Derek could complete a three-year post-doctoral fellowship at Rice University in Houston, Texas. While at Rice he was a football coach introducing the "soccer-style" kick to the Rice Owl's place kickers, years ahead of its adoption by the NFL. Helen and Derek then moved to Massachusetts where Derek began a long career at the Polaroid Corporation, starting as a research chemist where his work resulted in several patents. Over the years he rose through the executive ranks eventually becoming Vice-President of World-Wide Marketing. During his years at Polaroid Derek travelled to almost every country in the world establishing an international network of lifelong friends. Derek and Helen moved to Weston, Massachusetts in 1965 and lived there for almost 50 years. During that time they raised three children: Anne Richardson, Fiona Roman and Ian Jarrett. Upon retirement, Derek found great joy in being a grandfather to seven grandchildren: William Richardson Jr., Hannah Roman Pasterczyk, Sarah Roman Reimer, Edward Roman, Lindsay Jarrett, Andrew Jarrett and Lily Jarrett. Derek rarely missed a grandchild's concert, game or play. Any other time, he could be found in his vegetable garden or tending to the fruit trees in his orchard. After the sudden death of Helen in 2013, Derek moved to Magnolia Heights in Franklin, MA where he made new friends who loyally supported and cared for him until the end. A memorial service will be held in December. For additional information and guest book please visit: Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019