Barbar Ann (Weeks) Hollett, 87, died peacefully on June 7, 2020, surrounded in spirit by her beloved family, friends and care-givers. A resident of the Harbor Point Community in Centerville, MA she died after a courageous struggle with complications related to COVID-19. She will be deeply missed by her children and their spouses, Cynthia Hollett and Randy Frost of Marstons Mills, Laura (Hollett) and John McDonald of Wayland, Julia (Hollett) and Thomas Courtney Jr. of Wilbraham/E. Sandwich, David and Beth (Price) Hollett of Sandwich, James Hollett of Norfolk, and John Hollett and Lisa Gay of Sandwich. She leaves 11 loving grandchildren - Rebecca, Kelly, Dale, David, Jamie, Jess, TJ, Brody, Garrett, Ethan and Johnny, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her family is deeply grateful to her caregivers at Harbor Point and Broadreach Hospice, who went above and beyond to love and care for their mom both before and during the isolation of the pandemic. Barbara leaves behind two sisters and a brother Marie (Weeks) Maley formerly of Wayland, Patricia (Weeks) Nelson of Wayland and David & Carol (Archer) Weeks of Southborough. She also leaves treasured friends Virginia Curley of Sandwich, Judy Donovan of Sandwich and Connecticut, and Nadia and Christiano Miranda and children Christian and Victoria of Ashburn, Virginia and Belo Horizonte, Brazil. She rejoins her loved ones, husband David James Hollett, daughter Patricia Ann Hollett, father-in-law Eugene Hollett, grandson Brian McDonald, her parents Charles and Bertha (Smith) Weeks, all of Wayland, and long-time companion Charles Davis of Framingham. Born in Natick to Charles and Bertha (Smith) Weeks of Wellesley and Boston, Barbara and her siblings grew up on Lake Road in Cochituate and raised their own children in their bucolic hometown. She graduated from Wayland High School in 1950 and married her high school sweetheart in 1951. The couple resided and started their family in the Florida Keys while her husband served in the United States Navy and returned to Wayland upon his discharge. Barbara moved to Sandwich in 1979 following the loss of her husband and daughter, and resided there for forty years. She worked at the Daniel Webster Inn in Sandwich for more than 25 years. An avid gardener and cook, Barbara delighted in her garden blooms and in cooking for family and friends. She could make anything grow and tirelessly nurtured plants on her sunny deck and in her yard. She especially enjoyed making Thursday night dinners for John and Johnny, shopping for treasures at the flea market, birthday dinners, cookouts on the beach, searching for sea glass, Christmas parties, looking after great-grandchildren Liam, Finny, Peter and Patrick, visits with Jimmy, day trips and far away adventures. She always took time to make those she encountered feel special. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a warm heart, and was a blessing to all who knew her. We will miss you every day, Our Best Girl. Private family services will be held at the Hollett family lot in Lakeveiw Cemetery, Wayland where Barbara will be laid to rest with her husband David and daughter Patricia. Flowers are welcome or contributions to the Barry T. Price Center, 27 Christina Street, Newton Highlands, MA 02461 (Jimmys day program) or the Alzheimer's Family Support Center of Cape Cod, 2095 Main Street, Brewster, MA 02631 are gratefully accepted. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.