|
|
Barbara M. Krause, MD, of Martha's Vineyard, Newton and Wayland, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 26 while visiting her children in Newton. She is survived by her husband Glenn Palmer, stepson Glenn Jr. and children Ian and Kira Palmer. Also survived by cousin Deborah Calvin Walsh, her husband Michael and son Dylan as well as sister Linda Krause. Barbara practiced internal medicine for many years in Brookline at Paster Medical Associates and was on staff at the Beth Israel Hospital. She was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society and served as a clinical instructor for Harvard Medical School Students. She and her husband Glenn spent the last 3 years continuing to work on Martha's Vineyard. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 8 at 2p.m. in the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton, 1326 Washington St. Newton. Please see the society website for parking instructions FUSN.org/parking. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Krause's memory may be made to MVH Behavioral Health Fund, Martha's Vineyard Hospital P.O. Box 1477 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557. For online guestbook please visit www.BurkeFamilyFuneral Homes.com
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020