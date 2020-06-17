Barbara Solakian

Barbara (Haroian), 81, of Weston, MA, passed away peacefully at her home on June 13, 2020. Beloved wife of John Solakian. Dear daughter of the late Elizabeth (Demerjian) Haroian and the late Nishan Haroian. Devoted mother of Mark Solakian and his wife Christine, and Stephanie Solakian Goldstein and her husband Randall. Cherished grandmother of Catherine, Caroline, Andrew, and William. Loving sister of Susan Dupont and her husband Jacques, and Marcia Smith and her partner Peter Simon. Gracious aunt of Matthew Dupont, Jonathan Smith, and Heather Smith. Adored relative and friend to many. Barbara was born on November 22, 1938 in Medford, MA. She was a graduate of Lexington High School and graduated from Tufts University in 1960. After college, she worked for many years at Harvard University. Barbara married John Solakian in 1962 and made family and home her number one priority. She served on numerous boards of trustees and volunteer committees at her childrens schools and was dedicated in her service to the First Armenian Church. For the health and safety of Barbaras family and friends, funeral services and interment at Linwood Cemetery in Weston, MA were held privately. A celebration of Barbaras life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider donations in Barbaras memory to the First Armenian Church of Belmont, 380 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA 02478.



