John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
Beverly A. Fardy Obituary
Beverly Ann (Kimbell) Fardy, also of Wareham, passed away on February 21, 2020 peacefully following a courageous fight with cancer at the age of 80. Beverly battled her failing health for several months with an optimistic demeanor and rarely complained of the discomfort she endured. She was the beloved wife of George F. Fardy, Jr of Wayland and Wareham for 60 years. Loving mother of Michael of New York and David and his wife Lillian of Wareham (formerly of Millis). She leaves her cherished grandson Joshua and his wife Kerrin and great grandson Joshua Devon Jr of Marion and grandson Bradley of Millis. She is survived by her sister-in-law Sandra Kimbell, niece Debbie Bayha and family Rob, Robbie, & Carolyn, her sister-in-law Jane Fardy, niece Lauren Mann and family Tedd, Michael, Amanda, & Ashley, and nephew Eric Fardy and family Amy, Colin and Sam, along with her nephews Michael and Mark Wuollet; and nieces Margaret and MaryEllen Wuollet, all of Minnesota. She was predeceased by her parents George Sr and Jessie Kimbell and siblings Caroline Kimbell, Bob and George Kimbell; sister-in-law Joan Wuollet and brother in law Walter Fardy. Beverly was a nurse for over 40 years at Newton Wellesley Hospital. She loved being with her family and friends, spending time in their lovely home in Wareham. She enjoyed taking long walks, bike riding, baking, knitting sweaters for everyone, sing a-longs with her late brother George, watching the birds, reading and doing puzzles of all kinds. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), Wayland followed by her funeral service at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Fardy family lot in North Cemetery, 65 Old Sudbury Rd, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , 3 Speen St, #250, Framingham, MA 01701 or The Alzheimers Assoc of MA/NH, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020
