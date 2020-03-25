|
Brier Anderton Roberts 92, died peacefully surrounded by the comfort of her family on March 9, 2020, in Middlebury, VT. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 11, 1927, the daughter of Jane Van Doran Wright and Charles Edward Anderton. Brier is survived by her three daughters and their families; Linda R. Williams and her husband David of Essex Junction VT; Sarah R. Kyros and her husband Theodore of Marshfield, MA ; Amy A. Roberts and her husband Chris Olson of Middlebury, VT; grandchildren Mark Williams, Mindy Williams; Kristin Yen, Jayme Yen; Isabel Olson, Fairley Olson; great grandchildren Cameron Williams, Riley Williams and Inara Yen. Her husband Eugene C. Roberts III, son Jeffery P. Roberts and granddaughter Kelly C. Olson predeceased her. Brier was a resident of Wayland, MA, New London, NH, and Middlebury, VT. She spent much of her earlier years in Pasadena, California where she attended the Westridge School for Girls. She went on to graduate from Bennett Junior College in NY, then UCLA where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She moved to MA. following her marriage where she raised her family. During this time, she worked at Mass General Hospital as a research assistant, then volunteered for the American Red Cross, teaching first aid. As an avid skier, she was awarded "National" status by the National Ski Patrol for her extensive involvement as a ski patrol and patrol instructor. She founded the Wayland Youth Ski Program and she later became a certified professional ski instructor. She worked at the King Ridge, Ragged Mountain and also at Sunapee Mountain. During this time, Brier was also greatly involved with the Special Olympics NH, as a coach and supporter for ski and equestrian events during games around the country. Brier loved animals, especially dogs and horses. As a horsewoman, Brier volunteered for the Jericho Forest Pony Club in Weston, MA, Combined Training equestrian events, and horse shows, as well as caring for her own horses throughout the years. While living in New London, Brier volunteered for other organizations as well. She was especially committed to the New London Ambulance as an EMT, Council on Aging, The Chargers Club for Colby-Sawyer College and the Fells Historic Gardens among others. She enjoyed outdoor recreational groups involving tennis, kayaking, cycling and travel. Brier was energetic, vivacious and generous with her time. She will be dearly missed by her family and her many close friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Sanderson Funeral Service, Middlebury, VT. Private family services and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Briers family kindly request that memorial gifts be made in her name to the Alzheimers Foundation of America or .
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020