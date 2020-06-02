Dr. Bruce H. Schneider passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Dental School in 1973 and soon after established a practice in Sudbury, Ma. where he was an admired and respected dentist until his retirement in 2011. Bruce was famous for his beautiful smile and his unique, infectious laugh. Patients and colleagues alike appreciated his gentle manner, his conscientious care, and his delightful sense of humor. Bruce was an avid cyclist who rode over 3000 miles a year. He also built and flew radio controlled gliders and airplanes. He also had an extreme passion for independent films and theater. There was no greater love for Bruce than for his wife, Christina. He adored his daughters Nicole and Casey and was so incredibly proud to be called 'Grandpa' by his three grandsons. He had no fear of dying as he had lived a very spirited and fulfilling life. He recently wrote this poem: 'Its like staring at slow moving clouds on a calm summer day. You watch them form, become beautiful, look in awe, then slowly they dissolve and fade away. We are also one of those clouds and I hope someone stops a moment to watch us float over. In the end, we gaze on peaceful blue skies.' In his memory, contributions can be made to the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund by visiting their website at www.tcbf.org.CBF.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.