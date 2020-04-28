|
|
Bruce W. Whitmore A man for all seasons, he was a renaissance man. He was like a Swiss army knife, prepared, ready for any adventure and always reliable. Bruce was born to Harvey Augustus and May (Buxton) Whitmore,Valentine's Day early in the morning of 1938 in Salem Massachusetts. He was a devoted brother to Harvey A. Whitmore, J. David Whitmore and Ellen Whitmore Manning. Bruce grew up in Salem, a city he explored with curiosity. Always curious and inquisitive, if sometimes mischievous, Bruce was a learner. He learned from his experiences. He brought that excitement for learning into his chosen profession as teacher. He was innovative and cutting edge during the late 1960's and early 70's. His first employment was with the Newton Public Schools. His classroom there was something to behold, from stream tables, sail boat races, animals to catapults there was something for every learner. Eventually Bruce was hired as Science Specialist for the Lincoln Public School system. He was most proud of the outdoor education program he ran for 5 years for the students on Hanscom Air Base. Students from first grade to 8th could go on overnight camping trips to learn about the world around them. The Middle school students would winter hike and camp in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. For many students this experience was life changing. Eventually, Bruce became a teacher at Hanscom Primary School. Once again, he was innovative, and every child and family at Hanscom wanted to be part of his third-grade classroom community. His big heart, intelligence, empathy, guidance and desire to connect with each child made him every students' forever favorite teacher. Bruce was proud of being a father. Father to the late Arthur Whitmore whose wife Carolyn and granddaughters Alexandria and Cassandra live in Townsend MA; Daughter, Linda Whitmore and her sons Ethan and Nathaniel along with Rachel Record, Ethan's best friend, in Pepperell. Steven Whitmore also of Pepperell and his daughter, Ryanne and her best Friend Patrick Gubernut. They are parents to Bruce's great grand daughter, Eleanor Rosemary of Fitzwillilam New Hampshire. Melissa Whitmore of Leominster and Jennifer Gardner and her husband Scot, their children, Steven Grant, Benjamin and Annabelle of Shirley. Bruce was the proud uncle to Harvey's sons, Mark Whitmore and his wife Mary of Salisbury, Jonathon Whitmore and Caleb Whitmore of Danvers. Uncle to David's sons and their families, Gregory, Eliza and Lucia of Georgia. Christopher and his wife Megan and their children Clyde and Roxie of Washington D.C.. Ellen's daughter, Robin O'Keefe and her family live in Ipswich MA. Bruce and Tina spent many creative and invigorating days of enjoyment with Owen Duffy and his family, Ben, Sam, and Nora. Bruce was brother in law to Michael Duffy and Jacqueline of Kansas City , MO and their daughters, Alison and Anne. Eric Duffy and his wife, Karen and son, Alex live in Gaithersburg Maryland. Bruce lived in Pepperell, Massachusetts for many years where he was a volunteer fire fighter, member of Ladder Company and the first Moderator of the Firefighter's association. While living in Pepperell he became a friend of Bill W. This last December he received his 33 year coin. Bruce married Christine, Tina, Duffy, they made their home in Weston Massachusetts. Together they enjoyed each day they shared. They loved working around their home to make it the perfect place for their love to always grow. They had many adventures from exploring the country side in their red Miata convertible to cross country train trips on Amtrak They lived their life together to the fullest. Their Weston neighborhood was a place where they made many friends. From making snickerdoodle cookies to projects in the basement, Bruce was forever the teacher and mentor. These activities fulfilled him and left a lasting impression on those who were lucky to know him. He always had thoughtful advice peppered with humor and wisdom, always on target. In retirement, he worked on his piano music. He loved playing the piano for his enjoyment and that of others. From children's songs, to jazz and standards he was great! He even taught himself to play Beethovens' Moonlight Sonata. He loved Sunday mornings in the summer playing golf with his son, Steven. He and Steven had many adventures together, their favorite was hiking the last 100 miles of the Appalachian trail in Maine. Bruce was loving, funny, encouraging and a master do it your-selfer. Tina always said, he was the "brains of our outfit". Bruce was exceedingly proud of his Air Force military service. And earning his bachelor's degree; going to school days, working in factory nights all the while being a father to two young children. His passing has left all who love him with a self confidence that only comes from powerful love. He had the biggest of hearts. Bruce's burial with be private. When it is safe to gather we will have a big party at his home. Home where he was happiest. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 33 Mytrle Street, Waltham, MA 02453. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020