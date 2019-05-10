|
Carolyn Kiradjieff, age 83, a long time resident of Wayland, MA died peacefully at her home she loved on May 7, 2019. Carolyn was born in Newton, MA on May 19, 1935, graduated from Newton High School, and received a BA from Mount Holyoke College in 1957. Carolyn volunteered countless hours for her alma mater over the years and chaired their 60th college reunion in 2017. Carolyn was a talented musician, a fan of the opera, and a devoted cello player. Prior to her husbands passing in 2014, Carolyn and Ed enjoyed 55 years of blissful marriage. Together they sang in numerous choruses including the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and the Russian Chamber Chorus. Carolyn loved sharing her musical talents and passion for life with those around them. When not playing her cello, Carolyn loved to knit and has donated thousands of baby sweaters to The Knitting Connection, a local non-profit. Carolyn loved living life to the fullest, enjoyed her adventures in Wayland and around the world, and was always happiest making wonderful memories with her families and friends. Carolyn leaves behind her two children, Laura Kiradjieff Goode and her husband Chip, of Wayland, MA and Jupiter, FL, and Dean Edward Kiradjieff and his wife Diane, of Charlotte, NC as well as five grandchildren: Rick Goode and wife Hannah, Eliza Goode, and Danielle, Emily and Abigail Kiradjieff. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations can be made to JDRF, to continue research to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes, a cause near and dear to her heart. Please visit jdrf.org and select Memorial Donation.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from May 10 to May 17, 2019