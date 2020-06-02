Caryl "Jeri" Christine Johnson McIntire, 95, of Boonsboro, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Stewart McIntire. Born on June 8, 1924, in Arlington, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Frank D. and Jennie (Perham ) Johnson. Caryl was a 1942 graduate of Woburn High School (Massachusetts). She was a lifetime member, troop, and council leader for the Girl Scouts. Caryl worked as a welder for the Boston Navy Yard in World War II and was also an air raid warden. She worked as a singing cowgirl and rider with the Roy Rogers World Championship Rodeo. She was also a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club, American Rosie the Riveter Association, Rodeo Association of America, and U.S. Marine Officer Association. Caryl also volunteered as an animal rescuer. In her spare time, Caryl enjoyed hiking, stamp collecting, oil painting, reading, gardening, and swimming. She is survived by her daughter, Tracey C. McIntire of Boonsboro, Maryland and many beloved nieces and nephews. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at BastStaufferFuneralHome. com.



