Charles Leicester Field passed away on August 30, 2019. Born on January 24, 1935 to Harriet Jacobs Field and Edward Olsen Field of Weston, MA, Charlie spent his childhood in Weston and Marion, MA, and lived in Brookline and Wayland, MA, and Dover, NH. Charlies love of education and the pursuit of knowledge led him to study at Proctor Academy (Class of 1952), Harvard University (BA, 1956), Simmons College (MLIS, 1962), and Suffolk University Law School (JD, 1972). Charlie devoted his professional career to sharing his passion for learning with others, teaching history at Palm Valley School in Rancho Mirage, CA, as a librarian with the Brookline, MA Public Library system, and ultimately as a tenured professor and assistant law librarian at Northeastern University School of Law in Boston, MA (1973-1994). Charlie also took deep pride and joy in his service with the US Army, studying intensive Indonesian at the US Army Language School (now the Defense Language Institute) in Monterey, CA, and decoding Indonesian intelligence with the National Security Agency. His endless sense of adventure led him on unique travels, including scootering his Lambretta across Europe, traveling off the beaten path throughout the US and Canada on summer sabbaticals with his children, and venturing through 1980s Cold War China, Mongolia, and the USSR, while proudly toting his US Army duffel bag. But far and away, Charlies greatest gifts were his kind, gentle and non-judgmental spirit, and the deep, abiding and truly unconditional love he showered upon all the people in his life. He was exceptionally proud of and deeply loyal and devoted to his immediate, blended, and extended family as he so affectionately called his tribe. Charlie was sadly predeceased by his life-partner and beloved companion of 38 years, Susan Zakon. He will be deeply missed by his beloved daughters and their spouses: Jocelyn Field Caple, MD and Brian, of Somersworth, NH; Gwendolyn Field Noto and Tom, of Fairfield, CT; Susans children, David Zakon of Los Angeles, CA; and Shari Feibel, and her husband, Bruce, of Brookline, MA; and his stepson, Jordan Finegold, and his wife, Amy Klaben, of Bexley, OH. Charlie will also be missed by his grandchildren, Blake and Julia Caple; Thomas, Nicholas and Grace Noto; and Sam and Eli Feibel; as well as his brothers and sisters-in- law, Edward O. Field of Denver, CO; Henry and Beryl Field of Framingham, MA; and Hon. Joseph H. and Georgina Field of Freeport, ME; his former wife and her life partner, Jean Field and Charlie Rose; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Charlie and his family are eternally grateful to the staff and residents at Watson Fields in Dover, NH, where Charlie enjoyed outstanding and loving care, companionship, and mischief over the last two years; and for the expert and compassionate care by the providers and staff at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NH over the past decade. With Charlies passing, gone is the vast repository of family, local, and world wisdom and lore. Gone is the inimitable generosity of spirit, which overspread everyone he met with extraordinary and unique goodness. We shall all miss him terribly. Calling hours will be held on October 11, 2019 from 1:00pm-6:00pm, at the home of Shari and Bruce Feibel, in Brookline, MA, with a celebration of Charlies life at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Tiny Miracles Foundation in Darien, CT. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www. purdyfuneralservice.com
