Charles Root "Chick" Swain, passed away on September 14, 2020 after a brief illness. Born on April 16, 1941 in Endicott, New York, he was the son of Charles Henry and Alice Root Swain. Chick was known for his love of wine and food, his generous spirit, and his offbeat sense of humor. He was once known to have smuggled a freshly caught Rainbow Trout in his briefcase on a 6am flight from Boston to New York in order to enjoy it for lunch at the Anglers Club, where he enjoyed a lifelong membership. He was a talented athlete, first as a varsity football and track standout at Union College. He enjoyed tennis, skiing, whitewater canoeing, fishing, golf and running -- competing in numerous marathons over the years. For most of his life Chick was self-employed as a software systems analyst, creating and supporting back office software for the financial community. In retirement he served for more than ten years as a volunteer for AARP, preparing taxes for individuals in Weston and also Wellesley. Retirement also allowed him to spend time with his cherished granddaughters, Ruby and Lucy Hunt. In addition to his granddaughters, Chick leaves his wife of 48 years, Pamela (Phillipps), his daughter Lindsay Swain Hunt, his son-in-law Samuel Charles Hunt of Harvard, MA and his beloved German Shorthaired Pointer, Emma. A memorial service will be held at a later date when pandemic restrictions permit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the E.L.Rose Conservancy, P.O. Box 8, Montrose, PA 18801, www.elrose.org
