Charles R. Swain
Charles Root "Chick" Swain, passed away on September 14, 2020 after a brief illness. Born on April 16, 1941 in Endicott, New York, he was the son of Charles Henry and Alice Root Swain. Chick was known for his love of wine and food, his generous spirit, and his offbeat sense of humor. He was once known to have smuggled a freshly caught Rainbow Trout in his briefcase on a 6am flight from Boston to New York in order to enjoy it for lunch at the Anglers Club, where he enjoyed a lifelong membership. He was a talented athlete, first as a varsity football and track standout at Union College. He enjoyed tennis, skiing, whitewater canoeing, fishing, golf and running -- competing in numerous marathons over the years. For most of his life Chick was self-employed as a software systems analyst, creating and supporting back office software for the financial community. In retirement he served for more than ten years as a volunteer for AARP, preparing taxes for individuals in Weston and also Wellesley. Retirement also allowed him to spend time with his cherished granddaughters, Ruby and Lucy Hunt. In addition to his granddaughters, Chick leaves his wife of 48 years, Pamela (Phillipps), his daughter Lindsay Swain Hunt, his son-in-law Samuel Charles Hunt of Harvard, MA and his beloved German Shorthaired Pointer, Emma. A memorial service will be held at a later date when pandemic restrictions permit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the E.L.Rose Conservancy, P.O. Box 8, Montrose, PA 18801, www.elrose.org. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Sep. 19 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John C. Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John C. Bryant Funeral Home

September 19, 2020
Went To Vestal High School With Chick (Class Of 1959) ......He Was A Low Key Guy....A Really Good Athlete....With A Quiet Sense Of Humor.
Wayne Fish
Classmate
September 18, 2020
We were good friends in high school but after graduation we all went our separate ways and I lost track of Chick after awhile. He was a great athletic and fun to be around. My condolences to his family and may he rest in peace.
Marlene Reinhart Mariani
Classmate
