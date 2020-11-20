Cheryl Anne (Oakes) Kane, 68, died unexpectedly at her residence on November 16, 2020. She was born in Concord, New Hampshire on May 31, 1952 the daughter of the late John W. 'Jack' Oakes at Janet H. (Horne) Oakes. Cheryl was a loving wife for 45 years of Richard J. Kane, Sr. She was the beloved mother of Robert J. Kane and his wife Becca and the late Richard J. Kane. Jr. Cheryl is also survived by her siblings, Scott, Joanne, Kimberly and Elaine, and her siblings-in-law, Barbara, Anne and John. She was the aunt to several nieces and nephews. Cheryl was indescribably loved and all who knew her will feel the loss her absence creates. She will be deeply missed by the family and friends she leaves behind. Visitations will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte, 30), Cochituate. Masks are required and social distancing will be respected. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main Street (Rte. 27), Cochituate. ALL ARE ASKED TO GO DIRECTLY TO CHURCH. Masks are required and seating is limited. The Mass can be viewed online by searching Google for Facebook GSPWAYLAND. Interment will take place in the Kane family lot in St. Zepherin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in her memory may be sent to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Ave, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017 or www. bbrfoundation.org/donate
. For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome.com