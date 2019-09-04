|
Colin Steel, Wayland resident for 56 years, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Carleton Willard Village in Bedford after a brief illness; he was 86. Colin is survived by his wife of 61 years, Virginia; his son Brian Steel and his wife, Jessica Steel; his son Alan Steel; his daughter, Jennifer Steel and her husband, Eric Macklin, and his seven grandsons: Brandon, Aza, Jason, Graham, Ben, Drew, and Wyatt. Colin also leaves many cherished members of his extended family. Colin was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, on February 7, 1933. He spent his early years in Assam, India where his father managed a tea plantation. When he reached school age, Colin was sent back to Edinburgh to live with his aunt, uncle and cousins and attend George Watsons College, a boys school. There he made what would be life-long friendships. He attended the University of Edinburgh, studied Chemistry and graduated with first class honors. In 1956, while Colin was studying for his PhD in Chemistry (and spending time with his group of friends, the Celibates), he met Virginia Gunn, an American exchange student taking her junior year abroad at St. Andrews University. They married in 1958, soon after Virginia completed her final year at Swarthmore College. Together, they moved to the United States. Colin secured a post-doctoral position at Syracuse University, then a tenured position at Brandeis University, where he taught Physical Chemistry and carried out research for 37 years. Together, he and Ginny hosted many foreign Brandeis students, creating a large extended family. Colins interest in education was rivaled only by his interest in sailing. He brought a series of small boats into the family, and liked nothing more than pottering about on his boat (at sea or on land) and entertaining friends and family on his boat. He started the Wayland Sailing Association in 1979, and it continues to thrive to this day. On weekends when Colin was not sailing or creating a clever device for his boat, he could be found fixing things in his basement workshop (or overseeing his children doing chores). There wasnt a break, a mechanical failure, or a spot of rust on a car door that Colin couldnt fix with epoxy or fiberglass. Colin was an avid reader and student of history and after a day of chores, he luxuriated in being horizontal, tucked up cozily with a book. All who knew him will miss his stories of bygone eras, his sense of justice, his loyalty, his sharp wit, and his oft-repeated jokes. A memorial service will be held at First Parish in Wayland on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 3 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Wayland High School Scholarship Fund (the Colin Steel Memorial Award) or to (the hospice that serves residents of Carleton Willard Village).
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019