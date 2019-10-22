|
Corinne F. (Shea) Tobin, 84, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family on October 14, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was born in Worcester the daughter of the late John J. Jack Shea and Helen Louise (Kennedy) Shea. Corinne was the wife of the late Edward T. Tobin, Jr. who died on December 18, 1993. She is survived by her children Amy Bolster and her husband Robert of Hollis, NH; Edward T. Tobin, III and his wife Christine of Milton and the late John A. Tobin who died in 2016. Grandmother of Teddy, James, Roddy and Fiona Tobin. Sister-in-law of David and Shirley Tobin of Northborough. Sister of the late Joyce George. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Corinne spent her formative years in Worcester and was a resident of Wayland for over 48 years before moving to Cape Cod a few years ago. For over 40 years, she spent summers with her family in Hyannis. She was a graduate of Worcester South High School and received her BS in Education from Worcester State College. She was a first grade teacher with the Town of Natick School department. For many years, she was a Librarian at the Wayland Public Library. She was an avid reader, loved all of her dogs and time spent with her family especially her grandchildren. Corinnes Mass of Christian Burial was held on October 21, 2019 at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann in Wayland. Interment followed in North Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in her memory may be sent to Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019