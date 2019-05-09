|
|
A Celebration Of Life will be held for Cynthia (Cindy) Brooks Hudson on June 2nd, 2019 from 1pm - 5pm at the American Legion Post located at 114 Dunstable Road, Westford, MA 01886. All are encouraged to bring your favorite photo or story to share. If you are unable to attend, we understand. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to the ASPCA, The World Wildlife Fund, or to your local animal shelter in Cindy's name. As we all know she was a strong advocate for these causes.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from May 9 to May 16, 2019