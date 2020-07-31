Mr. David B. Pollock, of Waltham, formerly of Weston, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. He was 85. Dave was born in Worcester on December 23, 1934 to the late Robert W. and Leonie E. (Bertrand) Pollock. He was raised in Weston and was a 1954 graduate of Weston High School. After high school he joined the United States Marine Corps and served for three years. Coming from a family of arborists, Dave founded Pollock Brothers Tree Service in 1957 and continued working alongside his brother "Red" and his son, Mark. He also ran a successful realty company. Dave will long be remembered for his bright smile, honest dealings and strong work ethic. He was active in mind, body, and spirit. Dave was an avid tennis player and loved hunting in his younger years. He treasured being outdoors, and especially enjoyed trips to New Hampshire, Vermont, and the Reversing Falls in Acadia National Park in Maine. He had a quick wit and charm that could bring a smile to even the most stoic of personalities. Warm, loving, kind and generous best describe him. Dave was also a lifelong member of Saint Julia's Church in Weston and had been a member of the New England Arborists Association. He leaves his wife, Rosemarie H. (Poirier) Pollock; his children, Lori Marino of Peabody, Mark Pollock of Lancaster, Chris Owens of Wayland, John Pollock of Victoria, British Columbia and Stephen Pollock of Seattle; his sister, Josephine Muller of Magnolia; his brothers, Robert "Red" Pollock of Framingham and Martin L. Pollock of Tennessee; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Julie A. Peerzada and Roma Pollock. His Funeral Mass in Saint Julia's Church and burial in Linwood Cemetery, Weston were private. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
.