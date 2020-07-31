1/1
David B. Pollock
1934 - 2020
Mr. David B. Pollock, of Waltham, formerly of Weston, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. He was 85. Dave was born in Worcester on December 23, 1934 to the late Robert W. and Leonie E. (Bertrand) Pollock. He was raised in Weston and was a 1954 graduate of Weston High School. After high school he joined the United States Marine Corps and served for three years. Coming from a family of arborists, Dave founded Pollock Brothers Tree Service in 1957 and continued working alongside his brother "Red" and his son, Mark. He also ran a successful realty company. Dave will long be remembered for his bright smile, honest dealings and strong work ethic. He was active in mind, body, and spirit. Dave was an avid tennis player and loved hunting in his younger years. He treasured being outdoors, and especially enjoyed trips to New Hampshire, Vermont, and the Reversing Falls in Acadia National Park in Maine. He had a quick wit and charm that could bring a smile to even the most stoic of personalities. Warm, loving, kind and generous best describe him. Dave was also a lifelong member of Saint Julia's Church in Weston and had been a member of the New England Arborists Association. He leaves his wife, Rosemarie H. (Poirier) Pollock; his children, Lori Marino of Peabody, Mark Pollock of Lancaster, Chris Owens of Wayland, John Pollock of Victoria, British Columbia and Stephen Pollock of Seattle; his sister, Josephine Muller of Magnolia; his brothers, Robert "Red" Pollock of Framingham and Martin L. Pollock of Tennessee; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Julie A. Peerzada and Roma Pollock. His Funeral Mass in Saint Julia's Church and burial in Linwood Cemetery, Weston were private. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Jul. 31 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
July 31, 2020
I will miss him dearly. I have so many great memories, especially when I spent the summer with him cutting trees down. I used to look so forward to him driving to the job site every morning and bringing us coffee and donuts for a break. I will always remember his wit and his smile. He could light up a room. What a great Man and Brother to my Pops. Rest easy Uncle Dave! I will love and miss you!!
Lee Pollock
Family
July 30, 2020
So sad to learn of David's passing. He was greatly admired and loved by all. I will always remember him teasing me b since I was from the South. I will always cherish my memories that I hold dear. Know he will be missed but sure he is smiling down on everyone!
Joyce Westerman
Family
July 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Davids' passing. We go back to growing up in good old " Battle Alley ". there are not many kids left from that era and place. The world was a better place with you in it Dave, and will be much poorer without you in it. Rest in peace, Don and Anna Jones
Donald Jones
Friend
July 30, 2020
A giant smile-
A genuine sparkle in his eye-
A firm handshake and hello while looking at you-
Wanted to know what I was doing-
Wanted to understand-
Always had a solution-
Ideas a plenty-
Loved people old and young
Loved his family
Loved to work
Loved to work
Dave Pollock is a legend
Michale Wood
Family
July 30, 2020
I will always have wonderful memories of Uncle Dave, (my uncle and Godfather) especially in our childhood and all the good times our families had spending time together. Uncle Dave always had a smile and a laugh for you. I love and miss him and all of my family. We are heartbroken not to be able to be there, but we are with you in our hearts and in spirit. I am sending love and hugs and hoping to see you all soon. We couldn't love you more. Rest easy and know you were loved, Uncle Dave....
Roma Pollock Lovell
Family
July 30, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the entire Pollock family. We have such wonderful memories of childhood and growing up with all of you. So fortunate to have seen at least some of you a few years back in Maine and enjoy some time together. Dave was such a fantastic person, always happy, full of laughter, and always made everyone feel special. We will always hold on to our cherished memories of him and your family. Every time I think of him, I think about that brilliant laugh of his.

Sending love,
Beth Cornell Tannar and the entire Cornell family
Beth Cornell Tannar
Family Friend
July 30, 2020
Dave was a pleasure to work with and always had a joke to tell me. He was always smiling no matter what was going on in his life. Such a wonderful man and hard working. I will truly miss him. My deepest sympathy to his family.
Jane Loomis
Acquaintance
July 29, 2020
To my dear, dear Uncle Dave: Thank you for being such a wonderful loving Uncle! You along with my mother Julie's awesome brothers including Uncle Red and Uncle Marty have a big place in my heart! Some of my favorite early memories as a little girl are of my dear hardworking lumberjack uncles with their big cheerful hellos, their easy handsome smiles, their scruffy kisses (as they put in long days) & hugs and especially their funny light-hearted humor - and I even got to go up in the bucket truck a couple of times! I am so thankful and blessed with my Mama's whole family, you are all always in my heart and prayers. I have been missing you all and loving you from afar in San Diego and especially miss trouping around with my dear Aunt Rosie and Aunt Jo! Hope to see you all soon :)
Shireen Dambach - Peerzada
Family
July 29, 2020
Dad, we all will miss you desperately. We all love you rest now❤
Lori Marino
Daughter
