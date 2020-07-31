To my dear, dear Uncle Dave: Thank you for being such a wonderful loving Uncle! You along with my mother Julie's awesome brothers including Uncle Red and Uncle Marty have a big place in my heart! Some of my favorite early memories as a little girl are of my dear hardworking lumberjack uncles with their big cheerful hellos, their easy handsome smiles, their scruffy kisses (as they put in long days) & hugs and especially their funny light-hearted humor - and I even got to go up in the bucket truck a couple of times! I am so thankful and blessed with my Mama's whole family, you are all always in my heart and prayers. I have been missing you all and loving you from afar in San Diego and especially miss trouping around with my dear Aunt Rosie and Aunt Jo! Hope to see you all soon :)

Shireen Dambach - Peerzada

