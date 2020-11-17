David Howard Bradford Marshall, 87, died on November 4, 2020 at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. He was born on April 28, 1933 son of the late Frank Milton Marshall and Elizabeth Gale (Howard) Marshall. He is survived by his wife, Marianne (Jaeger) Marshall of Wayland. Father of David H.B. Marshall Jr and his wife Laura Benedetti of Bethesda, MD; Karyn Ann Baker and her husband Michael Baker of Parish, FL and Kristin Elizabeth of Belmont. Brother of Richard Warren Walker and his wife Linda Z. Walker of Merrimack, NH and the late Carol Walker Chisholm. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, one niece and 2 nephews. At the request of his family, all services are private. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date when it is safer to do so. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
