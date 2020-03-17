|
David Lingle Fye, 100, passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Born in Columbus, Indiana to Harold F. and Gladys I. Fye, Dave grew up first in Oaklandon and later in Indianapolis, where he attended Arsenal Technical High School. He then earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University, where the path of his life was determined by the bombing of Pearl Harbor during his senior year. Immediately after graduation, Dave was commissioned in the US Navy and sent to Military Electronics and Radar Training at Harvard University and MIT. At a dance in Boston he met the love of his life, Beatrice Mugar. They became engaged the day before he deployed to the Pacific Theater as the Electronics Officer for the illustrious Air Group 24 on the Aircraft Carrier USS Belleau Wood. AG-24 had the longest tour of duty of any air group in WWII, with eleven Pacific campaigns culminating in the sinking of the carrier Hiyo during the Battle of the Philippine Sea. Dave and Bea were married in Cambridge, Massachusetts in July 1944, two weeks after he returned from the Pacific. They then moved to Washington, DC, where Dave became the first uniformed electronic scientist assigned to the Naval Research Laboratory. In 1954 Dave joined the Air Force Cambridge Research Center at Hanscom Field and moved with his family to Wayland, Massachusetts. David left Government service in 1959 to join the Sylvania Antenna and Microwave Department in Waltham, Massachusetts, where he became the principal design engineer for the massive FLR-9 surveillance antenna system installed in twelve sites around the world. David remained as a Senior Engineering Specialist at what became GTE Sylvania Government Systems for the rest of his 48 year career, working as a project manager on a wide range of defense programs. He was former chairman of the Boston Section of the IEEE Antenna and Propagation Society and co-chairman of IEEE Special Symposiums held at Tufts and Harvard University. David was an active community member, generously volunteering his time to the First Parish Church in Weston, the Lexington Arts and Crafts Society and the Sudbury Companies of Militia and Minute. A proud Eagle Scout himself, he volunteered as a scout leader for Troop 1 Wayland, raising two Eagle Scout sons and encouraging three Eagle Scout grandsons. He was a member of the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry. Dave and Bea enthusiastically enjoyed hosting gatherings for family and friends, creating cherished memories. Together they embraced life with grace and generosity. They traveled throughout the United States and also internationally, making lasting friendships. A kind, steady, thoughtful and honorable man, David cared deeply for his family and friends, always looking toward the bright side of life and encouraging others to do the same.His love, enduring support and high integrity blessed the lives of all whom he encountered. David was predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Beatrice A. Fye. He is survived by his children: Donald M. Fye and his wife Kaia A. Fye of Wayland; Robert F. Fye and his wife Mary-Louise Howard Fye of Middletown, R. I.; and Pamela F. Mauer of Wayland. He dearly loved his grandchildren: Kristin A. Fye, Lauren M. Fye, Jessica M. Fye and her husband, William N. Hubbard IV, Alexander S. M. Fye, Cynthia A. Mauer and her fianc, Anthony P. Tuccio, and David F. Mauer and his wife, Kate J. McClure. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his sister, Roxana F. Johnson, and his dear grandson, Robert S. H. Fye. A memorial service celebrating Davids life will be held at a date to be determined. Burial is private. Donations in Davids memory may be made to the or the charity of ones choice. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com..
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020