Diane Altman
Diane (Kleinberg) Altman, 81, of Weston, passed on November 8th, 2020. Beloved wife, of 61 years, to Stuart Altman; devoted mother to Beth and Scott Marcus, Renee and David Nefussy and Heather Altman and James Shortridge; proud grandmother of Taylor Nefussy, Allison and Rachel Marcus, Sydney and Leah Shortridge; loving daughter of the late Hyman and Tessie Kleinberg and sister of the late Arthur Kleinberg. Diane grew up in the Bronx, New York. In the early years of her marriage she moved frequently with her husband and family, but settled in Massachusetts for over 40 years. In addition to her home in Weston, Diane loved her time in her homes in Tuftonboro, NH and Chapel Hill, NC. Diane graduated from George Mason University with a degree in Psychology and worked for many years in the probation department of the Quincy District Court. In her retirement, she enjoyed participating in the adult education programs at Brandeis and Duke Universities. Diane was the happiest when spending time with her family and extended Altman and Kleinberg families. Services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Brandeis Osher Life Long Learning (Bolli) at Brandeis University, Office of Development and Alumni Relations, MS 126 PO Box 549110, Waltham, MA 02453. bolli@brandeis.edu. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.

Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2020.
