Dianne Elizabeth (Bladon) Hodgetts was born August 4th, 1959 and lost her battle with cancer at her home in Boston on August 23rd, 2020. She graduated Hopkins School in New Haven, CT and received her BS from the University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School of Business. She excelled at the top of her field as an Associate Partner at Accenture, then, most recently, a Senior Director for Dell Technologies. All that knew her and worked with her would say that she was the "smartest person in the room". Dianne lived and raised her family in Wayland where she was the president of the Parent/Teacher Association, advocated for better schools, and oversaw the construction of the new Wayland High School. Her busy, loving home kept an open door for her four childrens' friends, family members and any who needed a place to stay and a home cooked meal. When her sister passed ten years ago, she took in Linda's three sons; Ross, Jesse and Michael Goddard as her own children. Family was very important to her and she enjoyed family reunions, skiing in Stowe and Loon, summers in Weekapaug, RI, traveling and playing tennis. She tirelessly volunteered for Boston's underprivileged community. On a trip to Ireland with two of her cousins, Dianne met her loving husband Noel, who never left her side. He brought her great joy and comfort these last few years. Dianne is preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Daughan and sister Linda Hodgetts Goddard. She is survived by her husband, Noel Martin; children, Jay Bladon (wife Eliza), William Bladon, Christian Bladon and Avery (aka Karina) Bladon; grandson, John (Jack) Bladon; father, George Hodgetts (wife Mary); brother, Stephen Hodgetts (wife Marietta); sister, Amy Covington (husband Jason); her former husband, John Bladon; eight nieces and nephews, many cousins and many great friends. Dianne wished that a service be held at a time when the pandemic is no longer an issue. The family is therefore hoping to host a large gathering at the Trinity Church in Copley sometime next year. Dianne also wishes that in lieu of gifts and cards, donations be sent to The Greater Boston Food Bank. www.gbfb.org/