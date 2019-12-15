|
|
Edna (Raymond) Miller 106, died peacefully and comfortably on December 10, 2019 at Sunrise of Wayland following a period of declining health. She was born in Providence, RI. on January 7, 1913 the daughter of the late Everett Raymond and Jessie (Thompson) Raymond. Edna is survived by her devoted son Barry A. Miller and his wife Cynthia W. Miller of Wayland. Cherished grandmother of Andrew A. Miller of Wayland. Aunt of Raymond Simmons and his wife Beverly Simmons of Coral Gables, FL. She was the wife of the late Everett A. Miller who died in 1983 and sister of the late Frances Simmons. Edna has been a resident of Wayland for over 31 years and previously resided in Wellesley. She spent her formative years in Providence and Riverside, RI. She was a graduate of Providence High School class of 1931and attended secretarial school in Rhode Island. She began her professional career as a secretary with the Factory Mutual Insurance company in RI where she met her husband and, at the age of 65, she returned to the workforce as a secretary with Trans America Insurance company until her retirement 15 years later. She was a 50-year member of the Weston Golf Club where she enjoyed playing golf and bowling with her friends. She was an avid walker and a talented rug hooker. She was a very independent woman who drove until the age of 98 when she decided on her own to stop driving. She will be fondly remembered and missed by her family and all the lives that she has touched in her 106 years. Private family services will be held at Newton Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Ednas memory be sent to St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Wellesley Ma. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019