McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
Eleanor C. Kurkjian Obituary
Eleanor Camille Kurkjian, age 93, of Weston, formerly of Wakefield died Wednesday, July 31 in Providence, RI. Born in Wakefield on Nov- ember 14, 1925 she was the daughter of the late Bernardo and Virginia (Frongillo) Tecce. Mrs. Kurkjian was raised and educated in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1943. While working as an executive secretary she met her husband, the late George P. Kurkjian. After a short period of dating, they married and began their family in Newton. In the early 1960s they relocated to Weston where they resided for many years. Mrs. Kurkjian loved flowers and enjoyed being part of the Weston Garden Club. She loved to cook and to host her family and friends on holidays and other special occasions. Above all, she loved her family and cherished her role as a grandmother. She was the beloved wife of the late George P. Kurkjian. She was the loving mother of Dr. Jayne Kurkjian-Siegel and her husband Dr. Stephen Siegel of East Greenwich, RI. She was the loving grandmother to Amanda and Abigail Siegel. She was the loving sister of the late Jean (Tecce) Oliva and Leo and Laurence Tecce. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Saturday, August 10 from 11am-12pm followed by a Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019
