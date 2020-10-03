Elfrieda Hunter

Elfrieda "Frieda" (Boesenberg) Hunter died unexpectedly on Sunday Sept 27, 2020. She was born Oct 14, 1937, the daughter of the late Edward J Boesenberg and Dorothy (Harris) Boesenberg. She is predeceased by her husband Paul S. Hunter, son Robert J Hunter, and sister Dorothy Flieger. She is survived by her sister Roberta Shaw of Natick. She is the devoted mother of Laura Hunter Brooks of Framingham and her partner Mike Nolan of Somerville, Jennifer Ritz of Norton, and Tori Hunter and her partner Aric Rassmussen of Shirley. She is the grandmother of Lenny Brooks, Michael Brooks and Christopher Brooks of Framingham, Natalie Ritz of Northfield, VT, and Chloe Ritz of Norton, and is great-grandmother to Michael S. Brooks and Ryan Brooks of Framingham. She is a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her daughter-in-law Debbie Murphy of York, ME and her dear friend Leona Crichton of Berwick, Maine. Services will be held at 2 venues. Calling hours will be held with no RSVP needed. A brief memorial service and luncheon will follow. We ask that you RSVP if you plan to attend the service and luncheon for Covid compliance. Masks will be required. Friday Oct 9, 2020 at Spring Hill, 117 Pond Rd, South Berwick, ME - Visitation 1030am-12pm immediately followed by a Memorial Service and luncheon. Please RSVP directly to Spring Hill at 207-384-2693 if you are planning to attend the service and/or luncheon. Saturday October 10, 2020 at Pinecrest Golf Club, 212 Prentice St., Holliston, MA - Visitation 1030am -12pm immediately followed by a Memorial Service and luncheon. Please RSVP to immediate family members if you are planning to attend the service and/or luncheon. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Cochituate Village, Wayland. For a complete obituary please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
.