Elizabeth H. (Betty) Williams, age 99, formerly of Wellesley and Weston, MA, died peacefully on December 19, 2018 at North Hill in Needham, MA. Born Mary Elizabeth Huffman on May 22, 1919 in Lakewood, OH to Dr. Lyman F. and Beatrice S. Huffman, she spent her early years in Ohio, graduating from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1941. Following graduation, she moved to Boston and found work as a secretary at the Harvard Business School. It was there that she met her future husband, Charles M. Williams, a naval officer teaching at the US Navys Supply Officer School at Harvard and Babson. Betty and Charlie were married in October 1946, and in 1947 they returned to Boston when Charlie was offered a teaching position at Harvard Business School. They lived in Wellesley and Weston for more than 50 years before moving to North Hill in Needham, MA. Betty will be remembered by friends and family for her graciousness and generous spirit. Beneath her light hearted warmth was a deep independence and an exceptional resilience. A talented gardener and flower arranger, she was a member of the MA Landscape Design Council, and her Weston homes New England Woodlands elegance and simplicity belied the thousands of hours of work and planning she put into it. Her numerous volunteer commitments included serving on the boards of the Wellesley Junior Service League, Weston PTO, Weston Garden Club, guiding for the Golden Ball Tavernkeepers, serving on Weston Parks and Cemetery Commission, Weston Public Works Committee, and at First Parish Church. Betty was an adventurous traveler and Charlies teaching opportunities with Harvard Business School allowed them to travel throughout the world. Always active, she skied and enjoyed tennis and golf into her late 80s. Betty was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Carr of Washington DC, her son Holland of Boise, ID, daughter Andrea of Cambridge, MA and her three grand daughters, Elizabeth Williams of Greenfield, MA, Margaret Williams of Boise, ID and Charlotte Williams of Cambridge, MA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Parish Church of Weston, MA, where she was a member for more than 40 years.
