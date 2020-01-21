|
Elizabeth S. Paynter, 'Biz', age 90, passed away on January 5, 2020 at her home in Weston with her children by her side. A nearly 60 year resident of Weston, Biz was a most unconventional traditionalist. She lived nearly her entire life within 10 miles of where she was born, yet she loved to take the road less traveled - and was one of a very few people who could truthfully say she was nearly scalped by natives, with the scars to prove it. Biz was born in 1929, grew up in Coolidge Hill where she walked to The Shady Hill School, then attended high school at The Winsor School followed by Smith College. At each step, she made lifelong friends. Always caring, tireless and interested in others stories. She attended nearly every school reunion, was class secretary for her high school and college classes, and spent time with friends almost every day (thats over 32,000 days!). As a child during the Great Depression, she learned to appreciate the little things, always be productive, stoic, frugal, care for those less fortunate, and appreciate the special qualities of everyone in her life. Nothing could slow her down. She was a regular at the gym, was known for using hiking sticks when her legs got weak, and as an octogenarian was an early adopter of Uber. Even during her final months battling cancer, she radiated a positive, enthusiastic and appreciative energy for all around her. She loved tradition. Events were opportunities to be creative and connect with her friends and family. She was proud that her family were direct descendants of Robert Treat Paine, who risked his life to sign the Declaration of Independence. She loved Stonehurst, the Robert Treat Paine Estate, (her grandfathers home) because of her fond memories spending time there as a child, and because of who Paine was | a great philanthropist and an early supporter of affordable housing and the suffrage movement. In 1960, Biz married Raymond Paynter, an ornithologist and explorer. Shortly after the birth of their first child, Dorrie, in 1965, the couple was on a bird-collecting expedition, camping in the Ecuadorian highlands, when they were attacked by indigenous people armed with machetes. Left for dead, Biz suffered a deep wound to her forehead, and both were left with multiple long scars. While it was 40 years before Biz returned to Ecuador, she never expressed an ounce of animosity for the people who nearly killed her. Biz was an avid naturalist, and for thirty years spent nearly every weekend at Dri-ki, a small cabin with no running water or electricity in Deering, NH. She loved to watch the beaver, care for the land, a garden and small orchard, and explore the wetlands and woods. She knew the Latin name of nearly every plant and animal, and for years maintained a house full of unusual pets from a flying squirrel to degus, a golden pheasant, ducks, turtles, a crow and more. After the passing of her husband, Ray, whom she had cared for during the five years following his debilitating stroke, Biz began to travel extensively with one of her best friends since childhood. Together, they visited 6 of the 7 continents, looking for wildlife, including penguins, polar bears, pandas, monkeys, and her favorite of all, hippos (which she ultimately decided simply would not make a good pet). Biz believed in caring for her community, advocating for progressive causes, and nurturing younger generations to appreciate and care for the world. She was a leader in the Weston Girl Scouts for over thirty years and photographed town events for the Wayland/Weston Town Crier newspaper for more than 15 years. She started the childrens programs at the Garden in the Woods, was a tour guide at Drumlin Farm, and helped found a community program to help residents learn about their town and the environs in Deering, NH. Biz was a lifelong champion of her children, Dorrie and Randy, a proud Gammy to her 4 grandchildren, and a joy and an inspiration for all who were fortunate to know her. She was one of a kind. She is survived by her two children, Dorothy Paynter- Pollock and her husband Stephen W. Pollock and Raymond A. Paynter and his wife Nancy M. Paynter, and four grandchildren, Muriel and Malia Pollock, and Eliot and Lucy Paynter. Biz was predeceased by her husband, Raymond A. Paynter, Jr. Memorial services will be performed at the First Parish Church, 349 Boston Post Rd, Weston on February 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Garden in the Woods via the Native Plant Trust. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020