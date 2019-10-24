Home

POWERED BY

Services
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Community United Methodist Church
Corner of Rte 27 and Damon St, Cochituate Village
Wayland, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Robblee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie J. Robblee


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie J. Robblee Obituary
Elsie Jean (Bigwood) Robblee, 73, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family on Monday, October 21, 2019 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Natick on December 9, 1945 the daughter of the late Elmer Walter Bigwood and Ruth Alma (Prosser) Bigwood. Elsie is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James A. Robblee of Bourne formerly of Wayland. She was the devoted mother of Wendy Ruth Higgins and her husband Kyle Higgins of Lunenburg; Amy Diaz and her husband Tony Diaz of Bourne and Laurie Enos and her husband Wayne Enos, Jr. of Sandwich. Cherished grandmother of Amanda Higgins; Kyle Higgins, Jr.; Jennifer Higgins; Brittany Enos and Katelyn Enos. Also survived by her sisters Judith Bigwood Bullock of Burlington and Meg Bigwood Gillis of Dover, NH as well as many nieces and nephews. Elsie had been a long time resident of Wayland before moving to Bourne in 1996. She graduated from Wayland High School with the Class of 1963 and received her degree in Business from Chamberlain College in 1967. For over 20 years, she was a Medical Transcriber at the Framingham Union Hospital. She was the personal secretary to several Vice Principals at Framingham North High School before retiring. She also served as the class secretary for many of the students who attended Framingham North High School. Elsie was an accomplished seamstress and designed many outfits for her three girls over the years. She loved all sports and traveling with her husband all over the United States and on cruises. The most important aspect of Elsies life was the time spent with her family and many holiday gatherings together. She will be fondly remembered and missed by all who knew her. Visitations will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte, 30), Cochituate Village, Wayland. Her funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Community United Methodist Church, Corner of Rte 27 and Damon St, Cochituate Village, Wayland. Interment will follow in the Robblee family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Cochituate. For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now