Esther Elizabeth (Smith) Strafuss, 94, died peacefully and comfortably on Friday, April 24, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born in Natick, MA on August 29, 1925, the daughter of the late Walter E. Smith, Sr. and Martha M. (Witzell) Smith. Esther was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Lee Strafuss who died on May 7, 1990. She was the devoted mother of Arthur L. Strafuss and his wife Deborah of Wayland; Debra A. Stewart and her husband Randall of Wayland and Karen S. Fitzgerald and her husband Timothy of Waltham. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 nephews. She was the sister of the late Walter E. Smith, Jr. Esther had been a lifelong resident of Wayland and retired after 20+ years as a Bookkeeper with the Town of Wayland Public School System. After retirement, she was a hostess at the Villa Restaurant for several years. She was a longtime communicant of Saint Zepherin Church in Wayland. Due to the current health situation, services will be private for her family. A Celebration of Esthers life will be held at a later date when all can gather safely to remember and celebrate her. Interment will be next to her husband in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Esthers memory be sent to Brookhaven Hospice or Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center Resident Council. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences and updated funeral information please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020