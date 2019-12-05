|
|
Eugene C. Roberts, III, 96, died peacefully surrounded by the care and comfort of his family on November 27, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born in Detroit, Michigan the son of the late Paul Roberts and Isabel R. (Forman) Roberts. Eugene is survived by his wife Brier (Anderton) Roberts, his three daughters and their husbands; Linda R. Williams and her husband David of Essex Junction, VT; Sarah R. Kyros and her husband Theodore of Marshfield; Amy A. Roberts and her husband Chris Olson of Middlebury, VT and his son, the late Jeffrey P. Roberts who died in 2017. Grandfather of Mark Williams, Melinda Williams; Kristin Yen, Jayme Yen; Isabel Olson, Fairley Olson and the late Kelly Olson. The Roberts family would like to graciously acknowledge and show their appreciation to Julie Chapman, Ted Chapman, and the Chapman family for the love and support shown to Eugene over the years. Eugene has been a resident of Wayland for over 62 years and spent his earlier years in Michigan, New York and Connecticut. He attended The Hotchkiss School and received his BS in Engineering from Yale University and his MBA from Harvard Business School. He excelled as a competitive collegiate swimmer, and was also an avid tennis player and skier throughout his life. He joined the United States Marine Corps and was a Lieutenant during World War II in the Pacific Theater. Following the war, he worked as a Petroleum engineer then returned to the East to attend Harvard Business School. He was associated with the Polaroid Corporation before he established his own business as a residential contractor which became known as Roberts Company in Wayland. His fav- orite pastime was sailing off the Cape and the Islands from Marion Harbor where he spent countless hours on the water. He remained active sailing throughout his retirement, including one memorable trip to Bermuda and back. Upon retiring from his company that he maintained for over 40 years, he became enthusiastic about investing, researched the stock market daily and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with others. He also gave back to the community in which he lived by serving on the Waste Water Commission for the Town of Wayland. Dancing was also an activity that he enjoyed, and was an active member of the Square Riggers square dance club. Eugene was a very humble, thoughtful and generous man who greatly valued his family and the time he shared with them. He will be dearly missed as a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a close friend. Private family services and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Eugenes memory be sent to a . Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019