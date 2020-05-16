|
Evelene M. (Kilmain) Locke, 91, died peacefully and comfortably on May 11, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born in Framingham the daughter of the late Albert Kilmain and Evelene (Perodeau) Kilmain. Evelene was the wife of the late John A. Locke for 60 years. Devoted mother of John A. Locke, Jr. and his wife Carol of Mesa, AZ; Thomas J. Locke and his wife Joanne of Medway; Kevin V Locke and his wife Paula of North Reading; Anne M. Daly and her husband John of Franklin and Brian M. Locke and his wife Tracy of Wayland. She was the cherished grandmother of Sarah, Kelly, Jamie, Breanna, Alyssa, Tyler, Hannah and Erin. She was the sister of Stephen Kilmain and his wife Nancy of Madbury, NH and two nieces Kathleen and Laurel. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Evelene spent her earlier years living in Cochituate and then moved to Wellesley with her five siblings, of which she was the oldest. They were an extremely close family and all were best friends. When she met her husband John they moved from the New England area for many years but returned to Wayland where she had resided for over 53 years. Evelene was extremely artistic and enjoyed time sketching and painting as well as enjoying music and playing her piano. She also enjoyed being in the sunshine and spending time at the ocean. She adored children and found great joy in spending time with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews and all the memories that they shared together. She will be remembered for her kind and thoughtful loving ways. Private family services will be held followed by interment next to her husband John in St. Marys Cemetery in Needham. When it is safer to gather together, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held to celebrate Evelenes life. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that memorial gifts may be sent to Neighbor Brigade, PO BOX 735, Maynard, MA 01754 or neighborbrigade.org/donate/ Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences and service information please visit www.johncbryantfuneral.com
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from May 16 to May 23, 2020