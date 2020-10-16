Fausto R. Garca, 95, died October 11, 2020 at home peacefully in his sleep. He was born June 9, 1925 in the city of Cienfuegos, Cuba, the son of the late Elena Gomez Duyos and Jos Garca Arias. He was the youngest of 6 siblings. He attended the University of Havana where he studied Accounting. He worked for many years as a Customs House Broker in Havana until the dissolution of private business in Cuba in 1960. He left with his family to Miami, Florida in January 1962 and resettled with his family to the Boston area with the charitable help from the Church of the Advent in Boston in May 1962. Fausto worked for many years at the headquarters for First National Stores in Somerville where he eventually became vice-president. He later began his own business serving as accountant, bookkeeper, and tax preparer for the many Hispanic businesses in the Boston area until his retirement in 2009. Fausto also served as president and treasurer of the Centro Cultural Cubano for many years. He was awarded a certificate of appreciation for his many years of service to the organization for which he was quite proud. He was an avid domino player and enjoyed having gatherings with his friends at his home until quite recently. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rina A. Garca (Victoria Rina Aguilera Martn) from Holgun, Cuba, whom he married in Havana, Cuba on December 22, 1950. He is survived by his daughter, Marcia G. Ross, of Marlborough; his son, Fausto J. Garca and his wife, Rachelle, of Reading; his grandchildren, Cristina E. (Ross) Flaherty and her husband, Paul of Uxbridge; Gregory C. Ross and his fiance, Nicole Gray of Essex; Diane (Garca) Clayton and her husband, Eric of Cambridge and Marisa Garca and her life partner, Will Lamond of Seattle, WA; his great grandsons, Cole D. Flaherty and Wells J. Clayton; his nephews, Alberto J. Garca, Jorge Cherta and Salvador Sasson. Due to the limitations imposed by Covid, the family will have a gathering at a later date to honor and celebrate Fausto's life. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com
