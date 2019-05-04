|
Faye Rogers Baron, 82, died on February 27, 2019 at her home in Wayland, Massachusetts. She was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Rosemond (Lefavor) Rogers and Robert Wainwright Rogers. A memorial service was held at First Church, Natick on March 10th. There will be a private burial later this spring. Ms. Rogers Baron grew up in Barrington, Rhode Island and attended the Lincoln School in Providence, where she was a stellar student and a member of the softball team. Her love of softball transitioned to baseball. She was a die hard Red Sox fan her entire life. Ms. Rogers Baron attended Skidmore College in Saratoga, New York, graduating in 1958. She remained devoted to her college and friends and enjoyed attending reunions. Ms. Rogers Baron had a long career as a book designer and graphic artist. She ran a Wayland-based graphic design business, Willow Graphics, for many years. She was a talented artist who created beautiful objects through photography, painting, knitting and needlework. A lifelong student, Rogers Baron loved studying history and traveling throughout New England. She was a voracious reader and an active member of the Meadows at Mainstone Farm book club. Ms. Rogers Baron was also an avid birder and gardener and pursued both passions in parks and conservation lands as well as her own back yard. Ms. Rogers Baron was a devoted and active member of local churches, including the Congregational Church in Weston and more recently the First Church in Natick. At the Congregational Church in Weston, she ran the "Worship and the Arts" program, curating quarterly art displays and organizing a "Good Friday Vigil in Image and Art" each year. Ms. Rogers Baron was a generous supporter of the former Wayland hospice organization, Parmenter, where she spent countless hours working with families and hospice patients. One of her many initiatives was to provide bird feeders outside each patient room so that the patients and their families could enjoy watching birds. She will be missed by her many friends and the grateful recipients of her charitable work. Donations in Ms. Rogers Barons memory may be made to the American National Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037-0839 or Historic New England, 151 Essex Street, Haverhill, Massachusetts 01832.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from May 4 to May 11, 2019