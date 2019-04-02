|
|
George Allan Chapman, June 1926 to March 2019. Architect, Artist, Sailor. Allan was the son of George Allan Chapman of Savannah, GA and Elizabeth Frewen Chapman of Denver, CO. Allan grew up in Coral Gables and graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture from Georgia Tech in 1949 and from the Masters Class at the Harvard Graduate School of Design in 1953. He was a student of Bauhaus founder, Walter Gropius. Allan won many awards for design during his long practice beginning with first prize in a house design competition which he entered with his classmate Fumihiko Maki, while still at the GSD. After graduating, he went on to work at Gropius office, The Architects Collaborative (TAC). It was here that he met Amy (Myers) Chapman, who worked at TAC as their in-house color consultant. After marrying Amy and spending a year practicing architecture for the U.S. Army in Okanawa, he settled in New York City and joined the firm of Marcel Breuer. With another associate at Breuers, Remmert Huygens, Allan had the opportunity to design Rivers Country Day school in Weston and eventually settled here with his family. He would partner with Harold Goyette to design award-winning multi-family projects, such as Glovers Landing in Marblehead, MA. Later, with his own firm, Chapman Associates, projects included schools from Boston to New York, hotels in Spain and Mid-East, clustered housing in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Nantucket, and single family homes. Influenced by European Modernism, Japanese architecture and French farm buildings, his work emphasized a sensitive use of materials, the movement of sunlight in a building, and a human scale with courtyards, narrow streets and shaded arcades. Allan was a lifelong boater, rowing across Biscayne Bay at night during W.W. ll between the landings of China Clipper planes. He sailed out of Marblehead and South Dartmouth every summer, with Amy and his three children, making frequent stops in Nantucket, Edgartown and harbors in between. A life long teacher, he taught each of his three children to sail. Allan is survived by his three children - also architects. Elizabeth (WHS 73), Margaret (WHS 75), and Wid Chapman (WHS 78); and five grandchildren, Kiran, William, Anjeli, Clara and Skyler. Allan will be buried at Linwood cemetery on April 6th at 11:00. His work and his travel sketches will be shown at a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019