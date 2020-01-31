|
George J. Luchetti age 91, of Weston beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his children Susan Luchetti of Weston, Lisa Luchetti of Wayland, Ellen Fish and her husband Ted Fish of Quincy, Jan Luchetti of Weston, and Michael Luchetti and his wife Tracey of Wayland, and seven grandchildren Emily and Eliza Brady, Eddy Fish, and Michael, Michela, Alexandra and Joey Luchetti. Brother of Betty Palumbo of Weston and the late Ramona Battista, and Julia Doyle. George left us a model of excellence in all his pursuits. George founded and ran a successful commercial masonry contracting firm, G.J. Luchetti Inc., for over 30 years building hospitals, schools and libraries in Boston and its environs. He also developed and owned commercial real estate. George was a collector of marine art, antiques, and classic cars. He was also a designer and master furniture maker. A true craftsman, George sourced and meticulously restored a collection of rare 1930s Packard and V-16 Cadillac cars. In addition, he restored and drove for sport 1950s Offenhauser engine Indianapolis race cars. The cars are now housed in museums and private collections around the world. Always in pursuit of his interests, he also built and installed a small gauge railroad track on his property in Weston outfitted with a train independently powered for transportation with cars to ride upon for the delight of his grandchildren. Self- taught and always with a strong opinion, George championed any endeavor one might present to him with sage advice. He will be remembered and deeply missed by all who love him. Funeral arrangements are private. A private burial will occur at Linwood Cemetery, Weston. The family asks that donations be made to support Brigham & Womens Hospital. Memorial gifts can be made online at www.bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with in memory of George Luchetti in the memo line and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Jan. 31 to Feb. 8, 2020