Gerald E. Jerry Rafus, 81, died peacefully on September 10, 2020 at Newton Wellesley Hospital following a period of declining health. He was born in Boston on October 15, 1938 and was the son of the late Jeannette M. Rafus and Thomas Young. He is survived by his son William Thomas Rafus and his wife Carolyn of Millville and his daughter Debora Rafus Pierce and her husband Richard of Natick. Also survived by 7 grandchildren | Jordan, Cameron, Colleen, William, Benjamin, Madalyn and Shawn and 5 great-grandchildren and his former wife, Donna L. (Pineo) Rafus of Natick. Jerry has been a longtime resident of Cochituate and graduated from Wayland High School with the Class of 1957. He served his country proudly and with honor during the Vietnam Era with the United States Navy as an Electrician Technician 3 on the USS John Willis DE 1027. For many years he was a Leasing representative with Semple Truck Lease and Whites of Waltham. For over 20 years, he was associated with Coan Oil Company as a Dispatcher prior to his retirement. Jerry enjoyed fishing, was an avid participant in online cribbage leagues as well as operating Keno at the Villa Restaurant in Cochituate where he had many new and old friends. He also enjoyed time spent with friends on the firing range in the local area. He was a member of the NRA Gun Owners Action League, The Elks Lodge 1425, the American Truck Historical Society, the Antique Truck Club of New England, The American Legion Post 107 of Natick, The AmVets Post 79 and the former VFW Post 6260 of Cochituate. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:30 am at Lakeview Cemetery, Commonwealth Rd (Rte. 30), Cochituate Village, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his memory maybe sent to the Jimmy Fund, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, POB 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 (jimmyfund.org
