Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Gerald Isenberg Obituary
Gerald Isenberg, age 82, of Dedham, formerly of Wayland and Needham passed on October 9th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elaine Isenberg and the late Jo-Anne Snyder Isenberg. Devoted companion of Joyce Creiger. Loving father of Stephanie Cooper & Scott Zeitlan, Paul & Robin Isenberg and stepfather of Nancy & Scott Richmond, Richard & Aris Snyder and Alison & Daniel Reiser. Cherished grandfather of Samantha, Ashley, Abigail, Jeffrey, Erica, Gabrielle, Jacob and Hayley. Dear brother of Shaya & Bahira Isenberg and brother-in-law of Ann &, Leon Stone. Uncle to Susan Stone, Julie Stone, Jennifer Blacker and Michelle Pearlstein and their families. Jerry was a prominent periodontist for over 50 years and professor at Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine. Graveside services were held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon on October 13th . In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, www.dana-farber.org.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019
