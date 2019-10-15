|
Gerald Isenberg, age 82, of Dedham, formerly of Wayland and Needham passed on October 9th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elaine Isenberg and the late Jo-Anne Snyder Isenberg. Devoted companion of Joyce Creiger. Loving father of Stephanie Cooper & Scott Zeitlan, Paul & Robin Isenberg and stepfather of Nancy & Scott Richmond, Richard & Aris Snyder and Alison & Daniel Reiser. Cherished grandfather of Samantha, Ashley, Abigail, Jeffrey, Erica, Gabrielle, Jacob and Hayley. Dear brother of Shaya & Bahira Isenberg and brother-in-law of Ann &, Leon Stone. Uncle to Susan Stone, Julie Stone, Jennifer Blacker and Michelle Pearlstein and their families. Jerry was a prominent periodontist for over 50 years and professor at Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine. Graveside services were held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon on October 13th . In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, www.dana-farber.org. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019