|
|
Geraldine M. (Scarfo) Jones, 82, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by the love and care of her family on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born in Boston on August 14, 1937 the daughter of the late William J. Scarfo and Josephine (Rosello) Scarfo. Geraldine was the beloved wife for nearly 63 years of David O. Jones of Weston. Devoted mother of Gwethalyn Jones, DVM of Clinton, WA and Diane Jones Schmidt-Fellner of Darien, CT. Cherished grandmother of Alexandra, David and Luke Schmidt-Fellner all of Darien, CT. Sister of William Scarfo of Homosassa, FL and Leslianne Matthews of Salida, CO. Geraldine spent her formative years in Belmont and has been a resident of Weston for 52 years. She received her BA and Masters Degree in Urban Affairs from Boston University. For many years she was an accomplished Real Estate Broker in the Weston area. Geraldine volunteered as a Guide at the DeCordova Museum in Lincoln and spent her time and talent as a volunteer and companion for the elderly as well as the League of Women Voters and The Girl Scouts. She also served as a Patient Liaison in a local hospital. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family and will be forever remembered by them and all the lives that she touched during her lifetime. At the request of her family there will be no funeral home visitations. Geraldines Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Julia Parish, 374, Boston Post Road, Weston. Interment will be in the Jones family lot in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that gifts in Geraldines memory may be sent to the food bank at Saint Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Julia Parish at the Parish address above. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019