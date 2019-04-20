|
Gertrude Trudy Harrison, a resident of Weston, MA since 1967, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. She was born in Boston, MA on March 19, 1930, the daughter of the late Joseph Schleifer and Celia Gimmelstein Schleifer, both Russian immigrants. She was an avid gardener, landscaper, accomplished pianist and invested a lifetime first as a social worker, and later as a successful entrepreneur along with her deceased husband, Burton Harrison. Together, they developed an educational hands-on curriculum in math and science, utilized nationally with elementary school age children. Academically, she was an exceptional student and earned a Masters Degree in Social Work at Simmons (1953) and a BS in Psychology at Boston University (1951). She is survived by sons Clifford Harrison, David Harrison and his fianc Kathy Plavko, John Harrison and his wife Vanessa Whalen Harrison; daughter Joan Harrison; grandchildren Robert Harrison, Samuel Harrison, Brendan Whalen, Sean Whalen, and Robert Goldblatt; and great-grandchildren Wyatt Harrison and Ruth Harrison. She was very close with her sister-in-law Esther Schleifer along with her family. Shabeer Shagoo and Katherine Gogel were extraordinarily close friends. Funeral services will be at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on SUNDAY, MAY 5TH AT 11AM, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Trudy expressed a wish to celebrate her life by wearing bright and casual clothing. Those interested in donations on her behalf might consider the Fisher House Foundation, which operates a network of comfort homes where military and veterans families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. Donations to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019