Gloria E. Schleicher (Mrs. Herbert E. Schleicher), 94, died peacefully in her sleep, Monday, May 27, 2019. She spent her last weeks at the Knox Center for Long Term Care. Born in Framingham, Massachusetts, Gloria graduated from Wayland High School and worked as the Administrative Assistant to the Wayland Superintendent of Schools. On April 19, 1947, Gloria married Herbert (Hub) Schleicher in Cochituate, MA. They moved to Connecticut in 1964. In 1972, Gloria and Hub purchased land in Tenants Harbor and built a home (and a barn in a barn-raising with help from neighbors). They permanently moved to Tenants Harbor in 1984 after Hub retired from American Airlines. Gloria lived a life of service. Her generous spirit led her to volunteer with a number of civic organizations, including the American Red Cross, Girl Scouts, P.E.O., The Community United Methodist Church (Cochituate, MA), Norfield Congregational Church (Weston, CT), Rockland Congregational Church, Habitat for Humanity, the Owls Head Transportation Museum, and the Marshall Point Lighthouse. Gloria was honored by the Governor of Connecticut for her leadership in founding the Weston Senior Citizens Center, which began in the 1970s as an all - volunteer organization that provided a weekly lunch and activities at Norfield Congregational Church. In 1992, a director was hired, the Center expanded, and it remains a vibrant resource for seniors in the area. When she moved to Maine, Gloria continued her work with seniors, visiting those who were hospitalized and in nursing homes, or checking in on those confined to living at home alone. Gloria loved to travel across the U.S. with Hub in their motor home. She was fascinated with the natural world, especially wildflowers and birds. She loved life and her smile was infectious. She loved games and puzzles and was a voracious reader. She played a me- an game of Scrabble until near the end, always coming up with odd words that required Qs or Xs. Gloria loved good food and her family and friends use many of her recipes. Holidays at Gloria and Hubs were a family tradition. Glorias life centered on her husband and five children. Predeceased by Hub, Gloria is survived by her five children, Karen Adam and her husband, Robert Glennon of Tucson, AZ and Port Clyde, Kristen CoConis and her husband Ted of Cedar Key, FL and Cutler, Kim Schleicher and her partner Doug Mote of Helena MT, Kerrie Dennis and her husband Bill of South Thomaston, and Kurt Schleicher and his wife Susan of Tenants Harbor; her grandchildren, Brian Adam and his partner Emily Ander of Petaluma, CA, Katherine Adam and her husband Greg Bodine of Melrose, MA, Teal Mittelstadt of Helena, MT, Jen Mittelstadt and her partner Robin Connell of Kila, MT, and Grace Schleicher of Tenants Harbor; and Hubs sister Jane; and many, many friends. Glorias family is thankful for the wonderful care she received at the Knox Center for Long Term Care. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rockland Congregational Church, 180 Limerock Street. A light lunch will follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either, Rockland Congregational Church, P.O. Bodx 554, Rockland, Maine 04841, P.E.O., or Girl Scouts. To share a memory or condolence with the Schleicher family, please visit their Book of Memories at www. bchfh.com Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from June 5 to June 12, 2019