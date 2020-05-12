|
Mrs. Helen V. (Raynor) Zolla, of Weston, died on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Sunrise in Burlington. She was 95 years old. Helen was the wife of the late Dr. Vito Zolla. Helen was born in Waltham on October 8, 1924, the daughter of the late Alfred F. and Ellen V. (Rhodes) Raynor. She was raised and educated in Weston where she remained a lifelong resident until her move to Sunrise of Burlington. A graduate of Bryant & Stratton, Helen worked as an assistant manager at the Ritz Carlton in Boston and later as the senior secretary for the law firm of Foster and Foster in Waltham. After the passing of her loving husband, Dr. Vito Zolla, she served as the Town Clerk of Weston and was an active and proud member of the Weston Council on Aging. Helen was the sister of the late Alfred F. Raynor, Jr., Warren H. Raynor, William Raynor, Marion V. Raynor and Mary J. Frye. She is survived by sister-in-laws, Virginia M. Raynor, Alice Zolla DeMattia and Jennie Zolla and many loving nieces, nephews and their families. Burial will be private at Linwood Cemetery, Weston. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date to be held at St. Julia's Church, Weston. In accord with her love for dogs, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from May 12 to May 19, 2020