Holden Johnson Jr.

Holden Johnson Jr. of Wellesley, April 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Rita (Derderian) Johnson. Devoted father of Hillary H. Johnson and her husband Oliver Cope of New York City, and Ann Johnson of Los Angeles, CA. Grandfather of Hannah Cope of Los Angeles, CA., and Sarah Cope of N.Y. City. Holden was a retired school teacher at the Collegiate School in N.Y. City. He was also employed in sales at Waltham Lumber Company for many years. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Holden's memory to Colgate University, c/o Development Office, 13 Oak Dr., Hamilton, N.Y. 13346. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2020
