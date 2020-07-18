Horst Guenter Langer, 92, died peacefully and comfortably with family by his side at his residence on July 16, 2020. He was born in Breslau, Germany on December 29, 1927 the son of the late Erwin Otto Langer and Emma Martha (Rakete) Langer. Horst was the husband of the late Brigitte Friedel (Heine) Langer who died on February 19, 2019. He was the father of Cornelia Sabine Langer Rickey and her husband Timothy Michael Rickey of Middleton, WI and Randolph Noel Langer and his wife Michelle Marie Langer of Meredith, NH. Grandfather of Marcus John Rickey of Chicago, IL and Lucas Langer Rickey of San Francisco, CA. He was the brother of Gerd Peter Langer and his wife Christa Langer of Fountain Hills, AZ. Also survived by several nieces and a nephew. At his request, all funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Horsts memory may be sent to Mass Audubon at www.massaudubon.org
