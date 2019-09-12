|
J. Peter Manning, 53, died unexpectedly on August 30, 2019 from complications of a cerebral vascular accident suffered earlier in the week. He was born in Boston on December 29, 1965 the son of Judith R. (Birmingham) Manning of Clinton formerly of Framingham and the late John L. Manning who died in 2007. Besides his mother, Judith R. Manning, he was the devoted father of Blake R. Manning and Brody J. Manning. He was the brother of Jeffrey W. Manning and his wife Jennifer of Wayland, Amy E. Christner and her husband Steve of Murphy, TX and Andrew T. Manning and his wife Darcie of Odessa, FL. Also survived by his girlfriend Anya W. Fillion of Acton as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and a niece. Peter also shared a special relationship with his late cousin, Sgt. John L. Bagileo who died in the line of duty in Prince George County, MD. He has been resident of Clinton for the past several years and spent his formative years in Framingham. He was a graduate of Buckingham, Brown and Nichols in Cambridge and received his BA in English and Economics from Boston College. While in high school, Peter was a member of the hockey and crew teams. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Framingham Country Club. He also spent countless hours as a hockey coach with the Framingham Youth hockey program. He had a distinguished career as a Logistics Planner and was the owner and principal of ProLogix of Ashland. Peter was an outgoing person who lived life to the fullest and will be fondly remembered and loved by all who knew him. Visitations will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Peters Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Anselm Church, 100 Landham Road, Sudbury. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Peters memory be sent to Saint John High School, Scholarship Program, 378 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 and would be greatly appreciated. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019