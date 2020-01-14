|
Jack Howard Mills, Jr. 63, a resident of Wayland since 1984, died comfortably at his residence on December 31, 2019. He was born in Passaic, New Jersey on May 23, 1956 the son of Jack Howard Mills, Sr and Caroline (Hiester) Mills of Wilmington, North Carolina. Jack was the husband of Theresa (Youngblood) Mills of Wayland and the father of Jamie Mills of Plymouth, New Hampshire and Jack H. Josh Mills III of Lowell. He is also survived by his sisters, Caroline LaVere and Barbara Courtney both of Wilmington, North Carolina. A Celebration of Jacks Life will be held in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire on March 21, 2020. Please contact his family directly for details. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020