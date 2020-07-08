Jacqueline Griffith

Jacqueline Jones Griffith, 84 of Peachtree City, Ga., passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Jacqueline, known to her family and friends as Jackie, was born on Thursday, April 9, 1936 to mother Ella Davies Jones and father Thomas David Jones in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Cromwell Wayne Griffith (married Feb. 18, 1956), and sisters, Carol Jean Jones and Bonnie Jones Friedman. She is survived by brother, Tom Jones. Jackie met Wayne at the movie theater she worked at while they both attended Kingston (Pa.) High School. She later attended Wilkes College, where her stunning beauty grabbed newspaper headlines as Homecoming Queen. Jackie and Wayne also resided in Union, N.J., Palatine, IL., Camp Hill, PA., and Westport, CT., before settling in Weston, Mass. for nearly 40 years. They raised four children; sons Doug Griffith and Dwight Griffith and daughters Laurel (Griffith) Coolbaugh and Beverly (Griffith) Farina. As Wayne supported the family working overseas, Jackie did the heavy lifting of raising a family at home, stateside. A thoroughly loving mother, her kids knew not to misbehave or else your name will be mud or worse, she would knock your block off something she and her children would laugh about together many years later. She came to know the Lord Jesus when she was 12, and two of her children went on to become pastors. Jackie enjoyed a good belly laugh with her family. There was nothing more important to Jackie than having her family together. She loved to learn and was an avid reader. She liked solving New York Times crossword puzzles and had a deep appreciation of vocal music. She enjoyed lemon-flavored sweets, vanilla ice cream, and Welsh cookies. She loved her dogs, Poopsie, Frau, and especially black lab, Beauty. Jackie will be remembered as the proud matriarch of her adored family. She loved her daughters-in-law, Cindy Griffith, Ashley Griffith and Liza Danforth and sons-in-law, Bill Coolbaugh and John Farina, as if they were her own. She was also a wonderful grandmother to Katie, Mary, Luke, Gethin, Thomas, Jack, and Matthew and great-grandmother to Elle, Foster, Jude, and Calvin. Due to COVID 19 a memorial service and private interment will be held at a later date. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City | www.mowells.com



