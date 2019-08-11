|
James A. Jim Condon, 84, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday evening August 8, 2019 following a period of declining health. He was born in Lowell on August 9, 1934 the son of the late James P. Condon and Margaret (Mahoney) Condon. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Barbara A. (Thomas) Condon of Wayland. Devoted father of Thomas Andrew Condon of Wellesley and the late Michael Joseph Condon who died on March 31, 2014. Brother of Margaret Valcour and her husband Henry Valcour of Northbridge and the late Eleanor Durant and her late husband Frank Durant. Jim is also survived by many Harrington cousins of Lowell, his sister-in-law, Linda Allison and her husband Neil Allison of Sandwich and several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Jim has been a resident of Wayland for over 40 years and spent his formative years in Lowell. He was a graduate of Keith Academy in Lowell. He received his BS in Finance from Lowell Technical Institute and his MBA in Business and Accounting from Boston College and Bentley College. Jim had a long and distinguished career in Finance beginning as a Project Manager with Raytheon and Polaroid. He retired following over 27 years as a Financial Advisor with Ameriprise. He has been a longtime communicant of St. Zepherin Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister visiting and bringing communion to local nursing homes as well as serving on the hospitality committee with his wife Barbara. He also was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus and, on several occasions, served as the church organist. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:15 am followed by Jims Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main Street (Rte, 27), Wayland. Interment will follow in the Condon family lot in Lake- view Cemetery in Wayland. For those who desire, memorial gifts in Jims memory may be sent to Birthright in Framingham, Knights of Columbus, Saint Francis House in Boston or the Salvation Army. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019