1/
James H. Howard Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James H. Howard Jr. of Wayland formerly of Cambridge on July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dory (Higgins) Howard. Devoted father of Mary Howard & her husband Tim Moore of Cambridge, Cathleen Holmes & her husband Peter of Wayland & the late John Howard & his surviving wife Tara. Grandfather of Mallory Howard Moyer, Annie Howard, Emily Holmes Lore, Liam Howard, and Michael Holmes. Great grandfather of Luke & Eamon Moyer. A private burial will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Alumnus M.I.T class of 1953 and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Donations in his memory can be made to The Miriam Boyd Parlin House Hospice, Wayland, or to a non-profit organization of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Jul. 27 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stanton Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 27, 2020
I don't know you I'm so sorry to hear about your dad's passing he is now resting in peace may god be with you and your family you are all in my prays always remember the good times you had with him
Lorraine Butler
July 27, 2020
Mr. Howard,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the U.S.,Army during the Korean War. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey(former Ma resident)
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved