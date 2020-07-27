James H. Howard Jr. of Wayland formerly of Cambridge on July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dory (Higgins) Howard. Devoted father of Mary Howard & her husband Tim Moore of Cambridge, Cathleen Holmes & her husband Peter of Wayland & the late John Howard & his surviving wife Tara. Grandfather of Mallory Howard Moyer, Annie Howard, Emily Holmes Lore, Liam Howard, and Michael Holmes. Great grandfather of Luke & Eamon Moyer. A private burial will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Alumnus M.I.T class of 1953 and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Donations in his memory can be made to The Miriam Boyd Parlin House Hospice, Wayland, or to a non-profit organization of your choice.



