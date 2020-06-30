Janet Marguerite (Merullo) Savage, 87, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 28, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born in Newton on September 21, 1932 the daughter of the late Emilio P. Merullo and Celia J. (DeLuca) Merullo. Janet was the beloved wife for 24 years of the late Robert M. Savage, Sr. who died on September 3, 2004. She was the loving mother of Thomas J. Griffin and his wife Donna of East Falmouth; Stephen C. Griffin of Marlborough; Kenneth J. Griffin of Holliston; Andrew T. Griffin and his wife Debbie of Pascoag, Rhode Island and Beverly J. Griffin of Acton. Cherished Nana of Angela M. Stetson and her husband Matthew; Thomas J. Griffin, Jr and his wife Erin; Griffin Tibbetts and his girlfriend Shay Charles; Kyle Griffin; Andrea Griffin; Patrick Griffin; Kevin Connolly and Kristen Connolly as well as Nana Jan to nine great-grandchildren. Sister of William Merullo of N. Sutton, New Hampshire; Carl Merullo and his wife Renee of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Doreen OConnor and her husband John of Natick; Leonard Merullo of Malden and the late Arthur Merullo and Irene Santamaria. Also survived by Sister-in-law Diane Merullo and several nieces and nephews. Step-mother of Robert M. Savage, Jr of Framingham and Bonnie S. Sweeney and her husband Bruce of Upton. Janet spent her formative years in Watertown and was a graduate of Watertown High School. She has been a resident of Natick for the past several years and resided in Framingham for over 55 years and in Wayland for over 30 years. She had a long career of over 40 years before retiring as a Patient Care Assistant at Framingham Union Hospital. Among her many interests were sewing, she was talented in the field of oil painting, enjoyed time spent doing landscaping around her residences, loved to do crossword puzzles and reading. Her greatest gift was the love and devotion she had for her family and time spent with them, especially being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janet will be fondly remembered and loved by many whom she met over her lifetime. Visitations will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte, 30), Cochituate Village, Wayland. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and by Order of Governor Baker, a face covering and social distancing will be required. Also, visitors will be asked not to congregate inside the funeral home. Family and friends are asked to go directly to Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main Street (Rte, 27), Cochituate Village, Wayland on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:030 am for Janets Mass of Christian burial. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed in church. Interment will follow in the Savage family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Cochituate Village, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Janets memory may be sent to Saint Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences and directions please visit www.johnc bryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.