Jeanne Hyjer
Jeanne (Rogers) Hyjer, 93, of Westwood, MA, passed away surrounded by family on October 26, 2020. Jeanne was born on June 14, 1927 to the late Archibald and Eva Rogers of Newton and was a sister to the late Newell 'Bill' Rogers of Naples, FL. She will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and unwavering enthusiasm. She lived in Weston for many years until 2014. Jeanne leaves behind her loving daughters, Linda Cain of Westwood, MA; Wendy Daniels of Westwood, MA; and Judy McLean of York, ME. Her six grandchildren, Wendy E. Cain of Westwood, MA; Chris Daniels of Norton, MA; John Cain of Portsmouth, RI; Chad Daniels of Norwood, MA; Leslie Cain of San Francisco, CA; and Lindsay Hyjer of York, ME. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Ashtyn and Crosby Daniels of Norton, MA; and her best friend of over 70 years, Lorraine Butler of Cheshire, CT.

Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
