John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
North Cemetery
65 Old Sudbury Road (Rte. 27)
Wayland, MA
Joan Clay
Joan M. Clay

Joan M. Clay

Joan M. Clay Obituary
Joan M. (McCarthy) Clay, a 52-year Wayland resident, passed away on October 21, 2019 at the age of 95. She was the wife of the late Burton Ross Clay who died in 2008. She is survived by her daughters Sue Fitzgerald of Pepperell, Mary Clay of Groton and Jill Halloran and her husband Tim of California. Grandmother of Katie and Steve Weber and Lily Fitzgerald. She was a longtime volunteer of the Wayland Historical Society and also served as a volunteer with the Wayland Conservation Commission. Joan graduated from Indiana University with a BS in Mathematics. She loved embroidery, crossword puzzles, animals, chocolate ice cream, mysteries and music. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at North Cemetery, 65 Old Sudbury Road (Rte, 27), Wayland. Following interment remembrances will be shared at the Concord Colonial Inn, 45 Monument Square, Concord. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wayland Town Crier from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2019
